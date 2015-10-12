Keith Richards finds Led Zeppelin ‘hollow’

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has given his take on English rock band Led Zeppelin and branded them as "hollow".

By: PTI | London | Published: October 12, 2015 3:44:07 pm
Keith Richards said he finds lead guitarist Jimmy Page great, but did not like him performing with the other members of the band.
The 71-year-old rocker said he finds lead guitarist Jimmy Page great, but did not like him performing with the other members of the band, reported Femalefirst.

The 71-year-old rocker said he finds lead guitarist Jimmy Page great, but did not like him performing with the other members of the band, reported Femalefirst.

“Me neither. I love Jimmy Page, but as a band, no, with John Bonham thundering down the highway in an uncontrolled 18-wheeler. He had cornered the market there. Jimmy is a brilliant player. But I always felt there was something a little hollow about it, you know?,” Richards said.

While talking about young musicians, he praised Ed Sheeran and wished Amy Winehouse was alive to reach her full potential.

“What’s interesting about him (Ed) is he’s almost a one-man band, to start with, which is always very interesting. I don’t know, I feel a very genuine feel from the music and what he’s doing. And I love it when you meet people and you realize immediately that fame isn’t the only thing on their mind.

“I mean sadly, now, Amy Winehouse could have been that. She already was, but she’s sadly missed. To (think) what she could have done, what she would have done,” he said.

