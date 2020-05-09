Keh Gayi Sorry teaser: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill are heartbroken in this music video

Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill song will release on May 12. Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill song will release on May 12.

The teaser for Shehnaaz Gill’s new song Keh Gayi Sorry, also featuring popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill is here. The music video will be released on May 12. Before this single, Shehnaaz had appeared in the music video “Bhula Dunga”, along with Sidharth Shukla.

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist posted the teaser on her Instagram profile.

In the short teaser, Shehnaaz Gill is seen speaking to Jassie Gill on the phone. She tells him not to call her again. Shehnaaz adds that they tried a lot but their relationship has no future. She ends the call by saying sorry to him, that leaves him emotional.

As per reports, the music video has been completely shot at home with the two actors.

Jassie and Shehnaaz were seen together in the Bigg Boss house, when the former came to promote his film Panga along with Kangana Ranaut. He had even mentioned that the two have known each other for a long time. While Shehnaaz was locked in the house, Jassie kept rooting for her, and even requested his fans to vote for her.

Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a swayamvar-based show. However, with her heart still vying for Shukla, she eventually walked out in the finals quitting the competition. As of now, due to the lockdown, the actor has been stranded in Mumbai. However, Shehnaaz has taken the opportunity to keep her fans entertained by posting funny videos on Instagram and TikTok.

