Katy Perry to perform in India

Popstar Katy Perry is all set to perform in Mumbai as the headliner of OnePlus Music Festival on November 16.

“We are super excited that Katy Perry will be starring in our first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India! We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, who are at the heart of everything we do. With Katy on board, this is sure to be a one of a kind experience,” OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said.

Katy Perry had previously performed at the opening ceremony of 2012 Indian Premier League in Chennai. The show saw Perry perform her music as well as dance with actors like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan.

I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival: https://t.co/5fbq2MW3OS pic.twitter.com/pRVChjiCBS — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 28, 2019

The OnePlus Music Festival at D.Y Patil stadium in Mumbai will be the singer’s first show in the country in seven years.

“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” Katy Perry said.