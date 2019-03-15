Katy Perry is ‘open’ to collaborating with Taylor Swift

Singer Katy Perry says she is “open” to work with Taylor Swift for a new track.

Advertising

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of iHeartRadio Music Awards, the 34-year-old singer was asked whether she would be open to collaborating with Swift. The two were frenemies for a long time.

To this, Perry replied, “I’m open! Open, open, open!”

Last year, they ended their feud after the “Bon Appetite” hitmaker sent a surprise package to Swift requesting for her forgiveness.

Over the years, the two singers have shared a love-hate relationship.

Advertising

In 2017, Perry had said she is ready to move on from the fight and only wished best for her.

Swift was accused by Perry, who claimed the former had sabotaged her tour by stealing her backing dancers.

Earlier, Swift wrote the song “Bad Blood” about their fight and Perry seemed to hit back with her single “Swish Swish”.