Katy Perry says she used to pretend to be Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs

Screengrab from Katy Perry's Instagram Live session with Zooey Deschanel. (Photo: Instagram/katyperry)

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that during her initial days in the entertainment industry she used to claim to be actor Zooey Deschanel to get into the nightclubs.

The singer made the revelation during a Instagram Live session with Deschanel hours after the release of the music video of her new song “Not the End of the World”, featuring the 40-year-old actor.

“When I moved to LA maybe 18 years ago… I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you,” Perry said.

“But I have to admit something to you. When I first got to LA, I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club,” the 36-year-old singer added.

Deschanel, best known for her work on films like The Good Girl, The New Guy, Elf, and sitcom New Girl, said she knew about Perry pretending to be her as many people from the industry at that time mentioned they had met a girl who had an uncanny resemblance with her.

“People were like ‘I saw you!’ But I’m such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going like, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you! Then everybody kept telling me about you, ‘This girl Katy, she looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?'”

“And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty, and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty’,” the actor said.

The video of “Not the End of the World” is also a fun, ironic reference to the fact that Perry and Deschanel are always called lookalikes.

