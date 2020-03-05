Katy Perry is pregnant, reveals baby bump in new music video

Katy Perry revealed she is pregnant in her new single, Never Worn White. Katy Perry revealed she is pregnant in her new single, Never Worn White.

American singer Katy Perry is pregnant with her partner and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom’s child. In a new music video titled “Never Worn White”, Katy can be seen showing off her baby bump towards the end of the video. The song itself is about a person who finally overcomes her fears to embrace companionship whole-heartedly.

Bloom and Perry are reportedly planning a Japanese wedding, but with the coronavirus outbreak, it remains to be seen if the plans will actually be carried out.

The singer is due this summer, as she later revealed in an Instagram live, post the release of the music video.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” Katy said, referring to her new album.

The songstress also tweeted about her baby bump and said, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore.” While another tweet read, “Or carry around a big purse lol.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

