Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Since Perry and Bloom are UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) Goodwill Ambassadors, the official UNICEF account announced the news on Instagram with a photo.

The photo has the singer and actor holding the baby’s tiny hand. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said in a joint statement.

The statement continued, “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.”

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016 before announcing that they have split in 2017. They resumed dating in 2018 and got engaged in February 2019.

