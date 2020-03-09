I hope it is a girl: Katy Perry on her pregnancy

Katy Perry is due sometime in summer. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram) Katy Perry is due sometime in summer. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram)

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom, hopes to give birth to a girl. The singer, who opened the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday, shared her wishes with the crowd.

“I hope it is a girl,” Perry told the crowd of over 80,000 at the post game performance while singing her hit “Wide Awake”.

This will be the first child for Katy Perry. Orlando Bloom, 43, shares nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Perry is due sometime in summer.

Celebrating International Women’s Day, the 35-year-old singer sang two of her biggest hits — “Roar” and “Firework” — at the finale between India and Australia, which was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Defending champions Australia won by 85 runs.

