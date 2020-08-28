Katy Perry launches album Smile from her ‘hospital bed’

Katy Perry's sixth album Smile is out.

Katy Perry is having the time of her life. After delivering her baby Daisy Dove Bloom on Thursday, Perry has launched her sixth album, Smile, on Friday.

The “Roar” singer took to Twitter and shared, “It’s here! It’s really here!!! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE is out everywhere now! Love you guys so much! Enjoy (sent from my hospital bed lol)”

IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! 🙃 I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY 🤡♥️ (sent from my hospital bed lol) https://t.co/BImXF3kEcw pic.twitter.com/2UmVajDoyn — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 28, 2020

Katy Perry released the first single of the album, “Daisies”, in May, and it is only fitting that she has named her daughter Daisy too. The video of “Daisies” featured a pregnant Katy and received a lot of love from her fans. The “Teenage Dream” singer had announced her pregnancy with the track “Never Worn White” in March.

The second track of the album, “Smile”, was released in July, and the video here was more in tune with Perry’s popular style. The remaining 10 songs of the album are now out.

Earlier, Katy Perry spoke to AP about her album and said, “It’s a record full of hopefulness and resilience and a little bit of joy and some fun. I think that it’s always a good time to have a little hope injected, especially these days. This record is really talking about my own experience in walking through hell and finding the light and coming out of that.”

