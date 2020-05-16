Katy Perry drops new single ‘Daisies’, shares album launch date

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with partner Orlando Bloom. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram) Katy Perry is expecting her first child with partner Orlando Bloom. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram)

Pop star Katy Perry has unveiled the first track from her much-awaited fifth album, which will be released on August 14.

The track, “Daisies”, has been written by Perry in collaboration with Jon Bellion, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Michael Pollack.

In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with partner Orlando Bloom, explained the idea behind the song.

“I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.

‘Daisies’ is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now… especially the ones we left behind,” Perry wrote.

The music video, which has been shot and produced by director Liza Voloshin from a safe social distance, features Perry roaming in a garden filled with daises as she flaunts her baby bump.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer will be performing “Daisies” live from home and answering fan-submitted questions via Amazon Music on Friday.

She will also raise awareness of the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Perry’s as-yet-untitled LP will be her first album since 2017’s ‘Witness’. Since then, she has released singles including Harleys in Hawaii, Small Talk, Never Really Over, and 365″.

In March, Perry had shared Never Worn White and she used its music video to reveal her pregnancy.

