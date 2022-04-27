Karan Kundrra shines as the villain with a good heart in Afsana Khan’s Bechari, watch video

The much-anticipated music video “Bechari” is finally out. Featuring Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal, the music video is quite dramatic and even touches on the subject of women trafficking. While Afsana Khan’s powerful vocal impresses once again, it’s Kundrra’s bad man with a good heart avatar that leaves a mark. Also, full points to the team for creating the look of the Bigg Boss 15 finalist. With kohled eyes and headgear, Kundrra is quite the heart stealer.

The song opens with Kundrra’s Nawaz entering his home and calling for his wife Shabbo (Agarwal). He realises there has been a trespass as the house looks like a mess. We are soon taken into a shady-looking mansion, where women are up for sale. Shabbo is put up for sale and that’s when in a flashback we find that Nawaz worked for the same men and has helped them pick many women. He would often fake romances to lure girls. As he saves his wife from the goons, other women too seek refuge. Towards the climax, he has a change of heart and saves all the women at the cost of his life.

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz congratulated the team behind “Bechari”. “SONG AND THE PERFORMANCE, WELL DONE GUYS🙌 ,” he wrote on Karan’s post, tagging the Bigg Boss 15 finalist, Divya Agarwal and Afsana Khan. Fans too seemed quite impressed as they wrote, “Amazing song👏👏your look, expression, acting hayee💕💕💕,” “👏🏼🔥🔥🔥super acting by kk and Divya” and “Ur expression ,body language, look and acting are so intense.. perfect…😍🔥🔥.”

While sharing the first look of the music video, Karan Kundrra wrote, “promised I’ll challenge myself.. promised I’ll not settle for ordinary.. stories to tell and be a part of.. excited?” The team had even described “Bechari” as “a song that narrates an impactful story”.

On the work front, Kundrra is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. As for Agarwal, after winning shows like Ace of Space and Bigg Boss OTT, she is winning hearts with her performance in Abhay 3.