Kamle is a perfect wedding song, fans want to see Karan Kundrra as a ‘real dulha’

Akasa and Yasser Desai released their latest single “Kamle” on Tuesday. The music video of the wedding track features Akasa as a bride, while Karan Kundrra plays the groom. The video shows Akasa as an underconfident bride, who is pampered and supported by Karan. Karan and Akasa were a part of Bigg Boss 15. This is their first music video after their stint on the reality show.

As soon as Karan shared the music video on his Instagram profile, fans flooded the comment section. Some fans also wanted to see Karan as a real life groom as soon as possible. “Beautiful song sung by Sasa and sunny in dulha look❤…… waiting for the original one dulha look InshAllah,” a fan wrote. Another comment read, “Ab teja ke sath real wedding chahiye (Want to see you and Teja in a real wedding)”.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating since Bigg Boss 15. The two are rumoured to be tying the knot soon.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen as a jailor in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. Tejasswi, on the other hand, is seen as the lead of Naagin 6. The two recently featured in the music video “Rula Deti Hai”.