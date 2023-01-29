Kapil Sharma to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa; Mika Singh says ‘two rockstars in one frame’

Singer Guru Randhawa has collaborated with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma for the music video titled Alone. The first poster of the same was shared online by the stars on Sunday.

Sharing the poster of the song “Alone”, which will be released on February 9, Randhawa wrote, “We are excited to share ALONE with you all. Cant wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song ❤️ Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar.”

Kapil Sharma also shared the poster on his Instagram story and wrote, “Coming soon on your nearest YouTube channel.”

See Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma’s song Alone poster here:

Celebrities and fans took to the comments section of the post to express their excitement about Randhawa and Sharma’s collaboration. Mika Singh commented, “Kya baat hai the 2 rock star in one frame 🙌🙌.”

While Badshah reacted with raising hands emojis, Suresh Raina wrote, “@gururandhawa ❤️🙌 @kapilsharma ❤️🙌.”

Kapil Sharma has previously showcased his singing talent on his hit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

On the work front, Sharma is set to making his acting comeback after 5 years with Nandita Das’ Zwigato. The film will release in theatres on March 17.