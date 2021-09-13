Sudesh Lahiri asks Krushna Abhishek’s son if he is a good comedian, see his hilarious reply

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fellow comedian Sudesh Lehri. Krushna and Sudesh appear together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna shared a brief video from all the fun and games, where his son Rayaan just said ‘nahin’ to every question Sudesh posed, leaving all the guests in peals of laughter.

Sudesh asked Rayaan whether he thought his mother’s choice was good, hinting at Krushna, or if he appreciated him as a comedian and whether his father was an honest person. The answer to all of the questions were a screeching no. Sudesh even asked Rayaan if he was still Krushna’s partner, to which Rayaan responded “Nahin!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

Krushna captioned his video, “Ganpati bappa morya. yest at sudeshji s house we all went crazy 😜 when my son rayaan said nahi to everything aur sudeshji ne us mein se bhi fun nikaal liya u hv to watch this video “nahiiiiii.”

Recently, Krushna Abhishek made headlines when he decided to skip The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring his uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita Ahuja. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja lashed out at Krushna stating that she doesn’t want to even see his face. She also said that the issue between the two families will never be resolved. However, Krushna seems keen that the fight ends, soon, as he feels that ‘there is still love’ between the two families.

The fight blew again ahead of of Govinda and his family’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna had said that both the parties are not interested in appearing together and had bowed out of the episode. He said, “It’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya (You never know which statement might blow up). I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform.”