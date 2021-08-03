Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh enjoy ‘yummy homemade’ cooked by Daler Mehndi, watch video

Singer Daler Mehndi and his son Gurdeep prepared a lavish spread at their house for comedian Kapil Sharma and rapper Mika and the trio were seen having dinner amid much laughter. Mika took to Instagram and shared a video of them enjoying the meal, with the song Hum Hain Aur Unki Khushi Hai in the background.

In the video, they sit and talk while eating, and Kapil Sharma enters the room after getting a glass for himself. There is much laughter and cheer as the singers and comedian seem to be unwinding over the generous spread of food.

Mika captioned the post, “Having a yummy homemade with @dalermehndikingofpop, @kapilsharma, @gurdeepmehndi. #Aajkiparty @dalermehndikingofpop se thank you @gurdeepmehndi for amazing food.” Gurdeep commented on the video, with an angelic emoticon and folded hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

In 2019, Mika, who is quite close to Kapil, graced The Kapil Sharma Show, with Daler Mehndi. Jasbir Jassi and Hans Raj Hans were present as well. The fun episode saw them recalling some fond memories. For instance, Daler’s harmonium player Joginder could only play the tune of “Tutak tutak tutiya”. While Daler was in the US for a performance, Joginder had to fill in for him at a Ramleela performance. When the character of Shravan Kumar is killed, instead of playing a sad tune, Joginder started playing “Tutak tutak”, which irritated the actor playing the role so much that he staged a walkout, hurling abuses at the brothers.

The Kapil Sharma show will be returning with a new season next month and will feature Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. There is still no word on Sumona Chakravarti’s return to the show. Her cryptic post has further fuelled speculation.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air earlier this year, as Kapil wanted to spend more time with his wife Ginny Chatrath and their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.