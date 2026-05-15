Kanye West’s Delhi concert cancelled due to security concerns; full refunds to be issued

The organisers of Ye’s concert in New Delhi announced on Friday that the event has been cancelled following “directives issued by government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital.” The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was scheduled to perfom in the capital on May 23.

A statement by oragnisers White Fox read, “We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially cancelled following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority. We fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the authorities during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us and contributed to this moment.”