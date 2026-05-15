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Kanye West’s Delhi concert cancelled due to security concerns; full refunds to be issued
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was scheduled to perfom in New Delhi on May 23.
The organisers of Ye’s concert in New Delhi announced on Friday that the event has been cancelled following “directives issued by government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital.” The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was scheduled to perfom in the capital on May 23.
A statement by oragnisers White Fox read, “We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially cancelled following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority. We fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the authorities during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us and contributed to this moment.”
The organisers said all ticket holders who booked through the official ticketing partner District will receive full refunds. Looking ahead, the organisers expressed hope for a future collaboration: “We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue, and will share further updates through official channels.”
The cancellation follows an earlier postponement from the original date of March 29, which was delayed due to growing socio-political tensions.
Ye’s Delhi concert was reported to be nearly sold out, with tickets priced up to Rs 30,000, reflecting massive anticipation for the singer’s debut in the country.
Who is Ye?
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. He is known for albums such as The College Dropout, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, as well as hit singles like “Through the Wire”, “Stronger”, “Heartless” and “Runaway.” Recently, Ye released his studio album Bully.
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