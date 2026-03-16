Kanye West’s maiden India concert postponed by nearly 2 months due to US-Iran conflict

Fans of Kanye West aka Ye were all set for the rapper’s maiden performance in India this month, but now they’ll have to wait a little longer. The rapper, who was scheduled to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29 at 8 pm, will now come to India only in May. The organizers issued a statement on Monday.

“Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May, 2026,” said the statement. While all the tickets purchased for March 29 would remain applicable for the concert on May 23, there’s no information on whether there’d be any refunds as yet.