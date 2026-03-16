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Kanye West’s maiden India concert postponed by nearly 2 months due to US-Iran conflict
Kanye West, who was all set to perform in India for the first time on March 29, has postponed his concert by almost two months. Here's when his maiden India concert will take place now.
Fans of Kanye West aka Ye were all set for the rapper’s maiden performance in India this month, but now they’ll have to wait a little longer. The rapper, who was scheduled to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29 at 8 pm, will now come to India only in May. The organizers issued a statement on Monday.
“Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May, 2026,” said the statement. While all the tickets purchased for March 29 would remain applicable for the concert on May 23, there’s no information on whether there’d be any refunds as yet.
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This development comes days after Bahraini rapper Flipperachi also cancelled his India concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai, scheduled to happen last week. He was scheduled to perform at the UN40 Music & Beyond festival in Bengaluru on March 14 and 15, followed by another concert on March 13 in Mumbai.
The rapper lent his vocals to “Fa9la,” the popular track from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar last year, which featured Akshaye Khanna. While fans of the rapper and the film were excited to attend his concerts in the country, Flipperachi had no choice but to cancel his gigs since he couldn’t travel due to the ongoing geopolitical tension caused in the Middle East because of the US-Iran conflict.
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Now, Kanye West has also followed suit by postponing his concert by almost two months. The original date of his concert was quite timely, given his long-delayed album Bully is all set to drop on March 27, merely two days before his now-postponed maiden India concert. Kanye is best known for songs like “Runaway” (2010), “Heartless” (2008), “Mercy” (2012), and “Dark Fantasy” (2010) among others.
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