Kanye West Concert: Ye announces first ever concert in India, to perform in Delhi

Kanye West Delhi Concert in March: American rapper-songwriter Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, has announced his first-ever concert in India. The global music icon will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, with the concert scheduled to take place on March 29.

As per reports, the concert will see Ye performing on a massive stage designed with cinematic large-format visuals and precision-engineered acoustics. The show is expected to feature a career-spanning setlist that will include both his early era-defining anthems as well as several contemporary classics, making it a landmark event for Indian fans. The organisers shared the news and wrote on Instagram, “INDIA. IT’S TIME. YE LIVE 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI TICKETS DROP 18.02 — 4PM @districtupdates THIS IS NOT A SHOW. THIS IS A STATEMENT.”

“We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is. One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen,” said promoter Aman, founder of White Fox.

“India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” said Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director of Wizcraft International. He added, “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

Kanye West is regarded as one of the biggest names in the world of hip-hop and rap music. Over the years, the rapper has carved a unique niche by moving away from traditional gangster rap and creating music that is experimental, diverse, introspective, and rooted in soulful themes. He is also one of the best-selling music artists globally, having sold over 160 million records worldwide. With 24 Grammy wins to his credit, Ye is the 13th-most awarded artist in Grammy Awards history. Time magazine has also named him among the 100 most influential people in the world.

When is Kanye West perform in India?

Kanye West will make his India debut on March 29, 2026.

Where will Kanye West perform?

He will perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This is where Travis Scott also performed.

When and where will the tickets to Kanye West’s concert drop?

They will go live on February 18 at 4 pm on District by Zomato. The event is being presented by White Fox, Plush Entertainment, and Wizcraft International.

In recent years, live concerts in India have witnessed a massive boom, with several international stars choosing the country as a key stop on their global tours. Recently, artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Coldplay, Post Malone, David Guetta, Tyla, Linkin Park, John Mayer, and many others have performed in India.