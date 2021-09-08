Kanta Laga music video: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh present another party number

The Kakkar siblings seemed to have cracked the code of making popular music that appeals to youngsters, and they are back again with another Desi Music Factory number titled “Kanta Laga”. For this track, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The music video of “Kanta Laga” was released Wednesday on the YouTube channel of Desi Music Factory.

Neha shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, “The wait is finally over! ‘Kanta Laga’ is out now on @desimusicfactory YouTube channel.” She had previously shared a few posters and a sneak peek of the video. As Honey Singh shared the video on his handle, Tony commented, “Paaaaaaaaahji… love you the most.”

Tony Kakkar has written the lyrics and composed the music for “Kanta Laga”. The rap verse has been written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. The music video has been directed by Mihir Gulati.

Neha Kakkar was recently seen as a judge on the Sony TV show Indian Idol. Though she excused herself from the show midway, her sister singer Sonu Kakkar took her place.