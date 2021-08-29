Neha Kakkar sparkles as she shares Kanta Laga’s first look, Farah Khan says Honey Singh’s song is ‘just fab’

Neha Kakkar shared the first look of her upcoming track titled ‘Kanta Laga.’ The poster of the song featured Neha alongside Tony Kakkar and rapper Honey Singh. Sharing the poster on her social media handles, Neha shared that the teaser of the song will be out on September 2. As soon as Neha shared the poster, Farah Khan commented on the post and expressed that she has seen the sneak-peek of the song. “Have seen a sneak-peek and it’s just fab,” she wrote.

“The wait is about to end, one step closer. Here’s the poster of the biggest collaboration of the year- @tonykakkar @yoyohoneysingh, and @nehakakkar, come together for ‘Kanta Laga’,” Tony Kakkar wrote as the caption of his post. Earlier, Neha shared a video on Instagram and called ‘Kanta Laga’ as the “ultimate party anthem.”

‘Kanta Laga’ is Honey Singh’s first song after he was mired into a controversy recently.

Interestingly, the teaser of the song will release a day ahead of the date when Honey Singh has to appear before a court in Delhi. On Saturday, Delhi court directed the singer to appear before it on September 3 in connection with the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife, Shalini Talwar, after he failed to appear before the court citing poor health.

Honey Singh’s wife alleged physical, mental and emotional abuse. Earlier this month, Honey Singh responded to her allegations and issued a statement talking about how “deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”

Refuting the allegations, he wrote, “I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”