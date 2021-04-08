Kanika Kapoor recalls hate she received after COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘It was so heavy on me that I forgot I have the virus’

Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor was among the first few celebrities who got infected with the coronavirus at the beginning of its outbreak in 2020. She tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 last year. But, Kanika didn’t receive messages wishing her a speedy recovery. Instead, she was flooded with hate messages for being a probable carrier of the disease.

A year after she battled the coronavirus and the hate, Kanika recalled the ‘mentally disturbing’ experience. “It was so heavy on me that I even forgot that I have the virus and I am sick. It was shocking for me to go through a lot of judgement and hatred for something I didn’t really do. That was really tough for me,” the Baby Doll singer shared with indianexpress.com. She said she couldn’t cope with it. “I went off social media for some time because I couldn’t cope with it. It took me a year to get out of it mentally. I had to take counselling. It was not easy, but of course, life goes on,” she said.

After her COVID-19 diagnosis, Kanika was charged under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Kanika is back to creating some good music. She recently sang the Hello Charlie song “Soneya Ve”. Her single “2 Seater Car” also released last week. In the coming days, she plans to come out with a lot of original compositions in Hindi, Punjabi and other regional languages.

We asked the 43-year-old singer about her take on the trend of remixes in Bollywood, and she said there should be a balance between original and remixed songs. “Many people like old songs, but they also like listening to different versions of those songs. I believe there can be a good balance. A lot of artistes find it very easy to launch themselves with a song that is already a hit since they are instantly accepted with such songs. It helps them to come out of the shell,” Kanika opined.

Kanika Kapoor became a sensation with her song “Baby Doll” in 2014. Looking back at her journey, she said, “From being a housewife to a pop star, my journey in the Indian music industry has been incredible. I am grateful for all the fabulous experience that I have had.”