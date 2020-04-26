There have been misunderstandings, wrong exchanges of information: Kanika Kapoor on COVID-19 experience

Kanika Kapoor was the first Indian celebrity to be infected with coronavirus. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram) Kanika Kapoor was the first Indian celebrity to be infected with coronavirus. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram)

Singer Kanika Kapoor has addressed the negativity surrounding her since she tested positive for COVID-19 more than a month ago, saying she took time to react to the misinformation about her travel history because she believed truth would prevail on its own.

Kanika, who is the first Indian celebrity to be infected with coronavirus, described her travel timeline in an Instagram post to debunk the various rumours that have since floated online- from her evading the screening at airports to throwing a party in Lucknow upon her return from London.

“I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I thank my family, friends and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when I am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time,” the “Baby Doll” singer wrote.

Kanika added that while she was screened at the Mumbai airport on her return from the UK on March 10, there was no such screening at the Mumbai and Lucknow airports for domestic flights when she travelled the following day. The Bollywood playback singer clarified that she didn’t host any party but was invited to a friend’s lunch and dinner on March 14 and 15 respectively.

“Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents :) Every person that I have come in contact with be it in the UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid 19, in fact all those tested have been negative. I travelled from the UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was duly screened at the international airport.

“There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on March 18) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself. I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on the 11th March to see my family. There was no screening setup for domestic flights. On the 14th and 15th March I attended a friend’s lunch & dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on the 17th and 18th March so I requested to be tested,” the statement further read.

The singer thanked the medical staff at the city hospital for taking care of her during what she described was an extremely emotionally challenging time. Kanika concluded the statement with the remark that the negative bias against her, which grew with every passing day courtesy rumours, does not change the reality.

“I was tested on the 19th March and on 20th March when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital. I was discharged after 3 negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days. I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality,” she said.

