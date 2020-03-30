I hope my next test is negative: Kanika Kapoor

An FIR has been registered against Kanika Kapoor. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram) An FIR has been registered against Kanika Kapoor. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time, took to her Instagram account on Monday to share that she isn’t in the ICU.

“Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe, you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. miss them!” Kanika wrote on Instagram.

A family member told IANS over the weekend, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.”

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus on March 20, upon her return from London. The singer revealed the news via Instagram and has been under quarantine ever since. She arrived in Lucknow on March 10 to meet her family there. During her stay, she is said to have attended two-three parties hosted in different parts of the city, along with visiting a 5-star hotel and a parlour during her stay there.

Also read: Who is Kanika Kapoor

An FIR was registered against Kanika Kapoor at Sarojini Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by Lucknow chief medical officer Surjit Pandey. Kanika has been booked under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The total cases of Covid-19 have crossed 1000 in India, with 27 deaths so far.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd