Kanika Kapoor is stable and doing well: Doctors

Singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus recently, is doing well and is stable now, according to the doctors.

“Kanika Kapoor is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow,” an ANI tweet quoted as saying.

On Monday, the “Baby Doll” singer, in an Instagram post, had clarified that she is not in ICU and is fine. She wrote, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe, you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. miss them!”

Kapoor flew back to Mumbai from London on March 9, and two days later, went to her home town Lucknow. She was tested positive on March 20. An FIR was registered against her under sections dealing with disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant, and acts likely to spread disease dangerous to life.

