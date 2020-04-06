Kanika Kapoor gets discharged from Lucknow hospital

SGPGIMS PRO Kusum Yadav told that Kanika Kapoor has been allowed to go home. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram) SGPGIMS PRO Kusum Yadav told that Kanika Kapoor has been allowed to go home. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) hospital in Lucknow where she was under treatment for coronavirus.

The “Baby Doll” singer was discharged after she tested negative on Saturday and Sunday, reported IANS. SGPGIMS PRO Kusum Yadav told the news agency that Kanika has been allowed to go home.

Kanika Kapoor, known for songs like “Baby Doll”, “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan”, “Lovely”, “Nachan Farrate” and “Desi Look”, tested positive for coronavirus on March 20, upon her return from London. The singer revealed the news via Instagram. She arrived in Lucknow on March 10 to meet her family there. During her stay, Kanika is said to have attended two-three parties hosted in different parts of the city, along with visiting a 5-star hotel and a parlour.

An FIR was registered against Kanika at Sarojini Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by Lucknow chief medical officer Surjit Pandey. Kanika was booked under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

After Kanika Kapoor, film producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani is the second Bollywood personality to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The total cases of Covid-19 have crossed 3,577 in India, with 83 deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd