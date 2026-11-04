Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage

Singer Kanika Kapoor announced her separation from her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, on Tuesday. The Baby Doll singer shared the news on her Instagram story, requesting privacy. The 48-year-old singer married Gautam in an intimate ceremony in London in 2022. Her announcement came a day after she deleted their wedding pictures from Instagram.

Announcing their separation, Kanika shared a statement on Instagram that read, “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Love, Kanika.”

Also Read: Inside Kanika Kapoor’s grand wedding reception: Singer dances on ‘Baby Doll’ with husband Gautam

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Kanika Kapoor announces separation (Photo: Kanika Kapoor / Instagram) Kanika Kapoor announces separation (Photo: Kanika Kapoor / Instagram)

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kanika clarified that no third person was responsible for their separation. She also dismissed rumours that she was reluctant to move to Lagos, where Gautam is based for work. According to the report, some of Gautam’s friends said that the businessman was devastated by the separation. They claimed that Kanika’s frequent travel for live shows and demanding work schedule made it difficult for Gautam to fulfil his professional commitments in Lagos. This reportedly led to disappointment and differences in expectations.

Talking to the publication, Kanika Kapoor said, “I have not found anybody else, and to the best of my knowledge, neither has Gautam. For me, this is my second time for a divorce and that brings its own grief and disappointment. To say that I did not want to stay in Lagos is not true, and it’s so typical – that when a marriage falls apart, the first person to be blamed is the woman – which is unfair. Only two people in a marriage know what exactly transpires between them. I have three children that I need to take care of. I hope to keep my future interactions with Gautam amicable, as I am not an aggressive person. I think he would wish the same.”

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Ramani’s relationship

As per reports, Kanika and Gautam had known each other for nearly 15 years and were good friends before getting married. Kanika reportedly proposed to him twice, first in 2014 and then in 2020. Gautam eventually proposed to her in 2021, and the couple tied the knot in May 2022. Their intimate yet lavish wedding was attended by close family and friends, while Kanika’s three children also participated in the ceremonies.

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This was Kanika Kapoor’s second marriage. In 1998, she married Raj Chandok, also known as Dr Jaspreet Singh Chandok, a London-based NRI general practitioner. She has three children from her first marriage: daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj. Kanika and Raj divorced in 2012, after which she moved to India.

On the work front, Kanika rose to fame with the song Jugni Ji in 2012. She went on to establish herself as a playback singer in the Hindi film industry. Her song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2 became a huge hit in 2014. She received further acclaim the same year for Chittiyan Kalaiyaan from the film Roy. Kanika also lent her voice to Tukur Tukur in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. In 2021, she dubbed the Hindi version of Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Her 2025 release included Gori Hai Kaliyaan from the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi.