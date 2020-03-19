Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID-19
Kalla Sohna Nai song launch LIVE UPDATES

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Kalla Sohna Nai song launch live updates: The music video featuring the two Bigg Boss contestants releases today at 5 pm.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: March 19, 2020 1:00:11 pm
asim riaz kalla sohna nai live updates Kalla Sohna Nai featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana releases today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Asim Riaz is ready to feature in his second music video, “Kalla Sohna Nai”. In the music video, Asim features alongside his rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi were co-contestants on Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Kalla Sohna Nai has been sung by Neha Kakkar with music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu. The music video has been directed by Gurinder Bawa.

Earlier this month, Asim Riaz featured in his first music video Mere Angne Mein 2.0 alongside Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Jacqueline spoke about Asim and said, “It was great working with him. He is such a down-to-earth boy. Coming out of Bigg Boss, I think he has really learned a lot. He shared so many experiences with us. I wanted to know how it is like to live in a house with strangers for four months. It was great to hear what his experiences and learnings from that house were. He is extremely hard-working. He has such a bright future ahead of him. He is so talented. I was glad I got this opportunity to bond, work and collaborate with him.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's "Kalla Sohna Nai".

Highlights

    13:00 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Asim-Himanshi perform on Kalla Sohna Nai

    Instagram user Sunny Chopra shared this video of Kalla Sohna Nai featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    BROTHERHOOD > RELATIONSHIP. 😎💪 @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana . Who was your favourite from #BiggBoss13 ? 🧡 #kallasohnanai #nehakakkar @nehakakkar

    A post shared by Sunny Chopra (@ssunnychoppra) on

    12:50 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Asim-Himanshi pose with YouTuber Sonali Bhadauria

    YouTuber Sonali Bhadauria shared this photo with Asim and Himanshi on Instagram. She has collaborated with the duo on Kalla Sohna Nai.

    It was earlier speculated that Asim Riaz might make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 3 alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, but Karan Johar quashed that rumour. He took to Twitter and said, "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!"

