Kalla Sohna Nai song launch LIVE UPDATES

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Asim Riaz is ready to feature in his second music video, “Kalla Sohna Nai”. In the music video, Asim features alongside his rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi were co-contestants on Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Kalla Sohna Nai has been sung by Neha Kakkar with music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu. The music video has been directed by Gurinder Bawa.

Earlier this month, Asim Riaz featured in his first music video Mere Angne Mein 2.0 alongside Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Jacqueline spoke about Asim and said, “It was great working with him. He is such a down-to-earth boy. Coming out of Bigg Boss, I think he has really learned a lot. He shared so many experiences with us. I wanted to know how it is like to live in a house with strangers for four months. It was great to hear what his experiences and learnings from that house were. He is extremely hard-working. He has such a bright future ahead of him. He is so talented. I was glad I got this opportunity to bond, work and collaborate with him.”