Kalla Sohna Nai song: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana make for a cute couple in the music video

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video “Kalla Sohna Nai” is out. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the music video has AsiManshi playing a couple who is in love. The couple shares many cute moments in the video, and fans of the duo who have been cheering for them since their Bigg Boss 13 days will be quite delighted with this video.

Watch Kalla Sohna Nai featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana here:

The song is available on Desi Music Factor’s YouTube channel. The music video has been directed by Gurinder Bawa. With music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu, it is certain that this song will soon become a rage on TikTok.

Earlier this month, Asim Riaz starred in his first music video where he shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez. Titled Mere Angne Mein 2.0, the music video by T-Series was quite appreciated by Riaz’s fans even though he had less screen time. This time, however, fans won’t have to complain as Riaz and Khurana feature in almost every frame of the video.

