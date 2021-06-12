Kalla Reh Jayenga song: Nikki Tamboli shines in this Jass Zaildar track

“Kalla Reh Jayenga,” featuring Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli, is out. The song by Jass Zaildar is a soulful track picturised on Jass and Nikki, who play lovers here. The video is a treat for Nikki’s fans as they see her in her bubbly avatar, which made her popular among the audiences during her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Written by Maninder Kailey, the song released under the label of LYFTYM Studios. Sharing the song on Instagram, Nikki wrote, “Finally the much awaited music video and a song that is about pure love #KallaRehJayenga is out now.”

As soon as she shared the track, her fans dropped heartfelt comments. “Keep going, we are proud of you,” wrote one of her followers while another praised the song calling it a “heart touching” number. Nikki’s best friend and Bigg Boss co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared the song on their respective social media handles.

“Kalla Reh Jayenga” marks Nikki’s second track after “Birthday Pawri” in which she featured alongside Arradhya Maan. She will also feature in Tony Kakkar’s next titled “Number Likh.”

Recently, Nikki shared Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest track that featured her voice. In the audio clip, Nikki is heard admitting her fandom for Sidhu Moose Wala. Sharing the clip, Nikki wrote, “Omg Omg! Waking up to this ! This feels like heaven, this is the best feeling ever. Can’t describe what I’m feeling at the moment. I have said this during my stay in #BiggBoss14 and I just can’t believe @sidhu_moosewala gave me such a beautiful gift. I’ll treasure this all my life. Thank youu so so much Sidhu for making my day! Looking forward to see you super soon.”

At present, Nikki Tamboli is busy shooting for her upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The Rohit Shetty hosted show will also see Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and others as contestants.