Kajol, mother Tanuja and cousin Sharbani Mukherjee visit Bappi Lahiri’s residence, condole his death

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69. He had been unwell for some time and died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to obstructive sleep apnea. After the news of his death broke, celebrities visited his house to condole his demise. Actor Kajol, Tanuja, singer Alka Yagnik, Sharbani Mukherjee, and Biswajit Chatterjee were seen at his residence.

Celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Bhumi Pednekar penned emotional tributes. PM Narendra Modi also condoled Lahiri’s death, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

An official statement from the hospital said, “Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr.Deepak Namjoshi.He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However after a day at home his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since last 1 year . He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions.”