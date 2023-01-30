scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Kailash Kher attacked with bottles during Hampi event, culprits arrested: Report

Singer Kailash Kher was performing in Hampi, Karnataka, where he was attacked by miscreants for allegedly singing songs only in Hindi.

kailash kherKailash Kher snapped at concert. (Photo: Kher/Instagram)
Singer Kailash Kher was recently attacked during a live performance at an event in Karnataka’s Hampi. The artiste escaped unhurt and continued with his act, according to reports.

Kher was in Karnataka to be part of an annual festival organised by the state government. According to various reports, the singer performed a bunch of songs in Hindi, which some audience members did not find to their liking. They asked him to sing in Kannada instead, and even threw bottles at him.

However, the water bottles landed next to Kher, and the singer ignored the miscreants and continued to sing. The police have made an arrest in connection with the case, reported India Today.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailash Kher (@kailashkher)

Later, Kailash Kher shared a video of himself performing at the Hampi event with a caption in Hindi, “जब पुनीत राजकुमार जी को कैलासा संगीतमय श्रद्धॉंजली दी.और एक गीत श्रृंखला उन्हीं पे फ़िल्माये हमारे कन्नड़ा गीतों की प्रस्तुत की.पूरा विजयनगर साथ गा रहा,झूम रहा,भावाकुल हो रहा @bandkailasa संग. #KailasaLiveInConcert का #hampiutsav2023 का समापन बहुत भावनात्मक रहा” (When we sung in honour of the late great Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, the entire crowd got emotional. They sang and swayed with us as fans celebrated the legacy of the actor). In the video, Kher was singing in Kannada, and looked quite jovial.

Also Read |Kailash Kher: Politics is scary because you need to deal with the mind

But a few people in the comments section of the post expressed displeasure at his recent performance. One user wrote, “Worst performance in Hampi, ruined the whole night.” Another user mentioned, “I saw your show, it was not fun.” However, some were happy with the singer and dropped multiple hearts in the comments section.

Kailash Kher is a popular singer who has crooned tracks like “Teri Deewani”, “Allah ke Bande”, “Chand Sifarish” among others.

