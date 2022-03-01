‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar hospitalised after ramming his vehicle into a wall

Viral sensation Bhuban Badyakar, whose song “Kacha Badam” became a rage on social media, was hospitalised after a road accident in his native West Bengal. He was trying to back his vehicle when he rammed it into a wall. He was rushed to the hospital, and discharged later after first-aid.

Speaking to Indian Express, Bhuban said that he received injuries on his face but is fine now. He has bowed out from his professional commitments as he recuperates.

Bhuban Badyaka was a peanut seller in West Bengal, before his viral success. He used to sing the song “Kacha Badam” to sell his product, and became famous when one of his customers posted a video of him singing on social media.

An India Today report said that Bhuban is a resident of the Kuraljuri village in Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat of West Bengal’s Birbhum district. His family includes his wife, two sons, and a daughter. He used to make around Rs 250 a day before finding fame.

In an interview with AajTak, he spoke about his overnight success and said that he had no idea that his song would become so popular. “I just want people to know about my song and I want the government to help me with some funds to make some permanent living arrangements for my family. I also want to give them good food to eat and good clothes to wear.”

Just last week, he was reported to have performed at a Kolkata club.

