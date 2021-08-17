K-Pop star Kris Wu charged with rape in China

Chinese-Canadian rapper and singer Kris Wu Yifan has been arrested and charged with rape, prosecutors said in Beijing on Tuesday as per South China Morning Post. He is forced himself on a 17-year-old while intoxicated. It was also alleged that Wu had lured young women into sexual relationships. The 30-year-old, one of China’s most influential young celebrities, had been accused of date rape.

The girl said that seven other women have contacted her, saying that the former member of the K-Pop band EXO lured them with promises of jobs and opportunities. As the investigation continues, another person from the United States accused him of sexual abuse, and had approached an attorney requesting legal support.

Wu has denied the accusations. Brands who had appointed Kris Wu as their model terminated their relationships with him, and his official social media account was deleted after his arrest.

Kris Wu, who grew up in Guangzhou in China and in Vancouver, British Columbia, made his debut through EXO in 2012, but left the group after issues that involved his contract with SM Entertainment. After a court duel, SM Entertainment and Wu would remain valid until 2022, according to his original contract.