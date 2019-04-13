K-pop group BTS breaks record for YouTube views with single ‘Boy With Luv’

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS’ “Boy With Luv” single has smashed the record for most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, according to Variety. The music video was viewed a little over 84 million times.

Advertising

At the time of writing this, the video also had 6.6 million likes. It also boasts of 2 million comments. The track features American pop music artist Halsey.

Variety also reported that the music video trended at the second position on YouTube just behind the trailer for upcoming Star Wars movie, titled The Rise of Skywalker.

BTS is an abbreviated form of Bangtan Sonyeondan which means ‘beyond the scene’. The members of the group include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Advertising

“Boy With Luv” broke the previously held record of K-pop by South Korean girl group whose “Kill This Love” had accumulated 56.7 million views in the 24 hours of its appearance on the popular video streaming site. It had itself bettered a record that was previously held by Ariana Grande’s “Thank u, next”.

“Boy With Luv,” part of BTS’ new album Map of the Soul: Persona, released on Friday.

BTS members will appear as guests on April 13’s episode of US comedy variety show Saturday Night Live. Hollywood actor Emma Stone will host it.