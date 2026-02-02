K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Golden makes history with a Grammy win

Performed by the fictional group Huntr/x, the chart-topping track marks a landmark moment for the K-Pop industry at the Grammys.

Written by: Anusree K C
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Kpop Demon Hunters68th Annual Grammy Awards: The Netflix’s animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters (2025), took home the Best Song Written for Visual Media award.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles kicked off with a historic first for K-pop on as Golden, the breakout original song from the Netflix’s animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters (2025), took home the Best Song Written for Visual Media award. The win, which was announced during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony ahead of the main broadcast, marks a milestone for Korean pop music. It shows how far the genre’s global influence has reached. The song was also nominated in the category song of the year.

Performed in-film by the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x, voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. The song has already dominated the 2025–26 awards season, having swept major honours including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice for Best Original Song. The track’s Grammy triumph adds another laurel to a remarkable run that has taken it from streaming charts to the soundtrack spotlight.

Huntr/x, though fictional, was developed with the same care as a real K-pop group—complete with defined roles, vocal colours, and a distinct visual identity. Voice performers worked closely with vocal directors to ensure authenticity, while choreographers designed routines that mirrored current K-pop performance trends.

The award for Best Song Written for Visual Media recognises songwriters whose work excels within its visual context while also standing strong as a piece of songwriting and composition. Golden’’s creators, songwriters EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, Ido and Teddy, were celebrated for crafting a song that perfectly bridges cinematic storytelling with K-pop’s high-energy pop ethos.

The Grammy win signals a significant moment for the K-pop industry, which has long dominated global charts but struggled for top-tier recognition in Western award circuits. While artists such as BTS have received five nominations over the years without a win, and Blackpink’s Rose earned three nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year, for APT with Bruno Mars, Golden beats the track to snag the genre’s first Grammy-winning song.

The group came forward to accept the win, with producer Jeong Hoon Seo (who goes by the producer name 24) delivering a speech in a mix of both English and Korean. At the end of the speech, Jeong gave a special shoutout to “Pioneer of K-Pop Teddy.”

