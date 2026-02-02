K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Golden makes history with a Grammy win

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles kicked off with a historic first for K-pop on as Golden, the breakout original song from the Netflix’s animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters (2025), took home the Best Song Written for Visual Media award. The win, which was announced during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony ahead of the main broadcast, marks a milestone for Korean pop music. It shows how far the genre’s global influence has reached. The song was also nominated in the category song of the year.

Performed in-film by the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x, voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. The song has already dominated the 2025–26 awards season, having swept major honours including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice for Best Original Song. The track’s Grammy triumph adds another laurel to a remarkable run that has taken it from streaming charts to the soundtrack spotlight.