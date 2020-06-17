K-pop band TST’s Yohan dies at 28

Yohan passed away on June 16. (Photo: Yohan/Instagram) Yohan passed away on June 16. (Photo: Yohan/Instagram)

K-pop band TST’s Kim Jung-hwan, better known as Yohan, has died at the age of 28. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

As per The Korea Times, KJ Music Entertainment issued a statement saying, “Yohan has passed away on June 16.”

Yohan’s funeral will be held at Yonsei funeral hall in Seoul. His wake is being held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, and he will be moved to a cemetery in Yongin on June 18, as per SPOTV.

Yohan was earlier a part of the band NOM. After they disbanded, Yohan joined TST in 2017. Their last single was released in January titled Count Down.

