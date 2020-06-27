K-pop band Blackpink releases new single How You Like That

“How You Like That” is the first single to be released from Blackpink’s upcoming full-length album. (Photo: BLACKPINK/YouTube) “How You Like That” is the first single to be released from Blackpink’s upcoming full-length album. (Photo: BLACKPINK/YouTube)

Blackpink, the popular K-pop band from South Korea, has released a new single titled “How You Like That”. The much-awaited track marks the group’s return from a hiatus that lasted a year. The group was formed in 2016 and quickly became one of the most popular K-pop music acts.

The premiere of the song on YouTube has set a new record of the biggest music video premiere on the website’s history, according to the BBC. A staggering 1.65 million listeners tuned in live for the premiere.

“How You Like That” is the first single to be released from an upcoming full-length album. The album will be released in September. A second single from the album will be released in August.

The music video of the song has Blackpink’s members joyously dancing on elaborately constructed sets resembling a fairlyland.

