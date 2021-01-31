Justin Timberlake says new album in works

Justin Timberlake has said he may release new album soon. (Photo: Instagram/JustinTimberlake)

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake has revealed that he is currently working on new music and may soon release an album.

The star’s last album, “Man of the Woods”, dropped in 2018. Timberlake made the revelation during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake, who turned 40 on Sunday, was quizzed by host Jimmy Fallon if it would be ok to say that “a new Justin Timberlake album” is in the works.

“Yeah, we can say that. There’s a possibility… Let’s go with yes,” the singer-actor replied.

The “Give it to me” hitmaker said he takes time in creating an album as he analyses the relevance of the song over a period of time.

“I think I just take my time, maybe that’s my barometer — if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully people will after they hear them, when time goes by.”

Timberlake also expressed his desire to collaborate with rappers Kendrick Lamaar and Travis Scott.