Justin Bieber’s fan of Pokemon Go

Pop star Justin Bieber is currently obsessed with the popular game, Pokemon Go.

The 22-year-old singer and his friends are huge fans of the gaming app, which allows users to catch Pokemon in the real world, and managed to go largely unnoticed as they joined others on a Poke-hunt in Central Park in New York early yesterday, reported Female First.

Bieber’s friend Alfredo Flores posted a video of them on Instagram and wrote, “”When #Gyrados decides to pop up across the street from Central Park and all hell breaks loose! (sic).”

The singer’s manager Scooter Braun also shared the video and wrote, “This is amazing. @johnny lol. @justinbieber and

@alfredoflores in nyc looking for Pokémon and no one looks at who is next to them (sic).”

Good times boys https://t.co/s9NYDfuVk0 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 18, 2016

Lily Allen is also obsessed with Pokemon Go and has been hunting for the pokemons at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Center in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old singer has become hooked on the mobile augmented reality game and has been spending as much time as

possible catching the creatures while out and about.

