Justin Bieber and YouTube collaborating for a “top secret” project

Pop star Justin Bieber has partnered with video-sharing website YouTube for a “top secret” project set to premiere in 2020.

Advertising

“It promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever,” Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, said while announcing the deal on Thursday.

According to Deadline, the Google-owned video platform is also working on projects with creator Markiplier and stunt team Dude Perfect.

The YouTube project will be a homecoming for Bieber, 25, who was spotted by talent manager Scooter Braun on the website where he used to share the videos of covers of songs by various pop artistes.