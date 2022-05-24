scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Justin Bieber to return to India after 5 years, will perform in New Delhi on this date

Justin Bieber will visit India as a part of his Justice World Tour. He will be performing at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on this date.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 11:15:54 am
justin bieber india tourJustin Bieber will be soon performing in India. (Photo: BookMyShow)

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is all set to visit India again. He will be performing in the national capital on October 18 this year. The last time Indian Beliebers got to watch him perform live in the country was in 2007, at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

The “Sorry” singer will be visiting India as a part of the world tour that he is doing to promote his latest album ‘Justice’. This time, he will be visiting New Delhi and will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tickets for the concert will be available on BookMyShow beginning June 4. However, the registration for the tickets has already started and pre-registered users can begin purchasing passes from June 2.

Also read |Justin Bieber concert damned as ‘waste of time’ by Sonali Bendre. Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover will agree

Besides India, Bieber will be performing in various continents for three months as a part of the tour. He will travel to over 30 countries, and will perform more than 125 shows – from May 2022 through March 2023. The Justice World Tour is Bieber’s first global tour since 2016-2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The last time that the pop sensation performed in India, most of his fans returned disappointed. Even Bollywood stars like Sonali Bendre and Bipasha Basu expressed their disappointment on social media after watching the Bieber concert. He also skipped his plans to visit the Taj Mahal and Rajasthan after the concert and left India immediately after performing in Mumbai.

