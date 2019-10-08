Justin Bieber to release new album this year

Pop star Justin Bieber has revealed that he will drop his much-anticipated fifth studio album, a follow up to 2015’s Purpose, by the end of this year.

The singer shared the news in an Instagram Live.

“I’m putting out an album this year,” Bieber says in the video as his wife Hailey asks, “this year meaning… before 2020?”

“Should I put out an album this year? Or should I do it this year?” Bieber wonders. “Babe, you already are doing it this year,” the Hailey replies.

“I feel like everybody hates when you say soon, because they never know when it’s gonna happen,” she adds.

“Legit, though, this year,” he concludes.

In March, the “Love Yourself” hitmaker said he wouldn’t be rushing his return to music as he wanted to take the time to make something he could be proud of.