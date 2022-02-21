Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19, postpones Las Vegas concert

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Will in Las Vegas has been put on hold after the singer tested positive for Covid-19.

Besides Bieber, there are others in the team who have contracted the virus, Variety reported quoting the “Baby” singer’s representatives.

Justin Bieber, 27, was set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening but the concert had to be delayed for a few months. The new date for the concert is now June 28.

Tickets for the original concert date will be honored and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.

The tour shared news of the abrupt delay on Saturday evening.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” reads the statement.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”