scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read

Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19, postpones Las Vegas concert

Justin  Bieber was set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening but the concert had to be delayed for a few months.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
Updated: February 21, 2022 6:28:57 pm
Justin BieberJustin Bieber have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Will in Las Vegas has been put on hold after the singer tested positive for Covid-19.

Besides Bieber, there are others in the team who have contracted the virus, Variety reported quoting the “Baby” singer’s representatives.

Justin Bieber, 27, was set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening but the concert had to be delayed for a few months. The new date for the concert is now June 28.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tickets for the original concert date will be honored and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.

The tour shared news of the abrupt delay on Saturday evening.

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” reads the statement.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan, shahid kapoor, sushmita sen, alia bhatt
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 photos of celebs you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement