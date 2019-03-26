Justin Bieber to take a break from music

Justin Bieber will be taking a break from music to focus on some “deep rooted issues”, the singer shared on Instagram. Bieber shared that through his teenage life and his 20s, he has been touring with his music and was thoroughly unhappy towards the end of his last tour.

The singer shared on Instagram, “So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

Justin Bieber got married to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and shared that he wants to take time off so he can be a better husband and father. There has been speculation that Hailey is pregnant though neither Justin nor Hailey have confirmed it yet.

He also added that even though music is very important to him, nothing comes before his family and health.

His post further read, “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).”

Justin Bieber became an international star after his 2010 hit “Baby”. The 25-year old singer-songwriter performed in Mumbai in 2017. This was his first concert in India.