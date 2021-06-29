scorecardresearch
Justin Bieber requests fans to stop coming to his home: ‘Don’t appreciate you guys being here’

A video of Justin Bieber meeting excited fans outside his Brooklyn home has gone viral. The singer asked fans to not to assemble outside his home.

June 29, 2021 2:20:15 pm
Justin Bieber told fans off for staking out his home (Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber wasn’t pleased to find fans waiting outside his home in New York. He also emphasised that he doesn’t ‘appreciate them being here’. In a video on Instagram, originally shared on TikTok, Justin is seen walking towards his apartment after getting down from his car. As he reaches his apartment, a fan asks him for a hug but he refuses. He explains to them why he doesn’t fans in his space.

In the video, shared by Baller Alert recently, Justin Bieber said, “I hear you…This is my home. You know what I mean. This is where I live. And I don’t appreciate you guys being here.” He continued, “You guys can be anywhere else…You know at the end of the night when you come home and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.” However, after he said this, a fan asked again, “Can I get a selfie, though?”

Many users reacted to the video and noted how respectfully Bieber spoke, and were annoyed that the fans kept surrounding him and asking for an autograph and selfie despite his request.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Justin Bieber has mentioned before that he would prefer if fans didn’t come to his home. On his Instagram stories last year, Bieber had said, “How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment.”

Bieber stays in Brooklyn with his wife, model Hailey Baldwin.

 

