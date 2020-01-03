Justin Bieber releases new song ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber had first teased his new single on December 24. (Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram) Justin Bieber had first teased his new single on December 24. (Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Justin Bieber has finally dropped his new single, titled “Yummy”.

The smooth R&B track is seemingly dedicated to his wife Hailee Baldwin, with whom he tied the knot in November 2018.

The three minute and thirty second track’s lyrics can be best described as a sensual and musical love letter to a woman.

Bieber recently said a full music video for the song will drop on Saturday at 12 pm and will also be embarking on a tour soon.

The 25-year-old singer had first teased his new single on December 24.

