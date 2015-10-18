Follow Us:
Monday, July 16, 2018

Justin Bieber pokes fun at his nude photos

Justin Bieber is no longer upset about his nude photos taken during a vacation in Bora Bora.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: October 18, 2015 1:21:23 pm
Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber Nude, Justin Bieber Naked, Justin Bieber Nude Photos, Justin Bieber Naked Photos, Justin Bieber Nude Photos Bora Bora, Justin Bieber Interview, entertainment news In an interview, Justin Bieber poked fun at the viral photos. (Source: Instagram)
Related News

Pop star Justin Bieber is no longer upset about his nude photos taken during a vacation in Bora Bora.

In an interview, the “What Do You Mean?” singer poked fun at the viral photos.

“That was shrinkage for me,” the 21-year-old singer said with a laugh.

However, Bieber admitted that he was completely unhappy the first time he learned that his nude photos surfaced online.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

“My first thing was like, ‘how can they do this?’ Like, I feel super violated,” he said.

Bieber also explained how much he wanted freedom and privacy in his life.

“I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,” the singer confessed. “Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

Earlier this month, a publication posted some photos of Bieber naked while walking around the swimming pool at the beach resort in Bora Bora.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement