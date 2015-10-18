Justin Bieber pokes fun at his nude photos

Pop star Justin Bieber is no longer upset about his nude photos taken during a vacation in Bora Bora.
In an interview, the “What Do You Mean?” singer poked fun at the viral photos.
“That was shrinkage for me,” the 21-year-old singer said with a laugh.
However, Bieber admitted that he was completely unhappy the first time he learned that his nude photos surfaced online.
“My first thing was like, ‘how can they do this?’ Like, I feel super violated,” he said.
Bieber also explained how much he wanted freedom and privacy in his life.
“I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,” the singer confessed. “Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”
Earlier this month, a publication posted some photos of Bieber naked while walking around the swimming pool at the beach resort in Bora Bora.
