scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Bihar polls

Justin Bieber opens up about being ‘suicidal’: The pain was consistent

Justin Bieber opened up about his mental health struggles in his latest YouTube Originals documentary. He also urged his fans to seek help if they ever feel "lonely".

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: October 31, 2020 3:35:15 pm
Justin Bieber YouTube documentaryJustin Bieber said his faith gave him the "overwhelming confidence" to recover. (Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Pop star Justin Bieber has revealed that he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in his latest YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

“There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,” Bieber said in the documentary, which released on Friday.

The 26-year-old singer said his faith gave him the “overwhelming confidence” to recover.

“I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff,” he added.

Bieber also urged his fans to seek help if they ever feel “lonely”.

“I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”

Post the release of the documentary, he also took to Twitter to give his fans a update about his mental health.

“The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy,” he tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

neha kakkar wedding photos, neha kakkar, neha kakkar reception, neha kakkar wedding, neha kakkar marriage, neha kakkar husband, neha kakkar rohan preet singh,
8 photos from Neha Kakkar’s wedding reception

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 31: Latest News

Advertisement