Justin Bieber to release new album ‘Changes’ on February 14

Singer Justin Bieber is set to release his new album, titled Changes, on February 14, the musician announced on Tuesday.

The pop singer, who is returning to the music scene after five years, took to Instagram to share the news.

“My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani ‘Get Me’ now,” Bieber wrote.

The singer also announced his second track from the set “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani. He released the first song “Yummy” early this month.

Bieber will also trek on a Changes tour, in support of his fifth studio album.

The announcement accompanied the launch of his YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

