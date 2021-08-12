scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV’s VMA awards

Last year, the VMAs were filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's ceremony will take place on September 12 at the Barclays Center in New York.

By: Reuters | Los Angeles |
August 12, 2021 9:35:47 am
mtv vmasJustin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Reuters)

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, organizers said on Wednesday ahead of next month’s ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for “Peaches,” and video of the year for “Popstar,” his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

He will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for “WAP,” the racy video with rapper Cardi B.

Other contenders for the year’s best artist are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Video of the year nominees include Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Rodrigo earned five nominations each.

Last year, the VMAs were filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s ceremony will take place September 12 at the Barclays Center in New York. Winners are chosen by fans who vote online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh visted Karan Johar house last night, Ranbir Kapoor was also along
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh meet up at Karan Johar’s home

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X